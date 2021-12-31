Zacks: Brokerages Expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.78 Million

Brokerages forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will report sales of $74.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.70 million and the highest is $74.87 million. AMERISAFE reported sales of $82.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year sales of $302.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.70 million to $302.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $295.74 million, with estimates ranging from $291.00 million to $300.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMSF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $53.72 on Friday. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

