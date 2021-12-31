Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Announce -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the highest is ($0.48). Atara Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.95) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($3.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($3.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of ATRA opened at $16.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.91. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $143,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $746,849 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $185,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

