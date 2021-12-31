Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will report sales of $63.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.00 million and the lowest is $56.44 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $29.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $208.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.07 million to $218.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $296.46 million, with estimates ranging from $281.59 million to $326.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLDT shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,828. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $669.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.54 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $125,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 85,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 183,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 61,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,622 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

