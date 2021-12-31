Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) to Post $0.55 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.64. Plantronics posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $419.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Guido Jouret sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $76,518.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POLY traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.36. 1,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.86. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $50.89.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

