Zacks: Brokerages Expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $919.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will report sales of $919.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $919.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $920.00 million. ResMed reported sales of $800.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total value of $2,052,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total transaction of $321,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,678 shares of company stock worth $13,443,858. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 592,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,145,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.69. 1,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,905. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed has a twelve month low of $179.37 and a twelve month high of $301.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 49.27%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

