Zacks: Brokerages Expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Safehold posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.51.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.39. Safehold has a 1-year low of $66.36 and a 1-year high of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95 and a beta of -0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,862.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 324,372 shares of company stock worth $23,911,243 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth $1,181,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth $9,935,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Safehold by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

