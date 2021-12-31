Zacks: Brokerages Expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $290.55 Million

Analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will report $290.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $287.50 million. Unity Software posted sales of $220.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on U. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

U opened at $145.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.98 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.19 and its 200-day moving average is $133.15. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,186,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,612,841 shares of company stock worth $284,841,838. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Unity Software by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,246 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 801.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,990,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,428,000 after buying an additional 1,741,771 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

