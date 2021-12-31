Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to Announce -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.13). Wayfair reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 146%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on W. Barclays reduced their target price on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.43.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $10,413,118.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,350 shares of company stock worth $26,397,084 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 195.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after buying an additional 2,175,692 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,813,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,771,000 after purchasing an additional 108,291 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,828,000 after purchasing an additional 202,667 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,672,000 after purchasing an additional 163,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,634,000 after purchasing an additional 214,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,679. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 243.82 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.37 and a 200-day moving average of $264.39. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $183.74 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

