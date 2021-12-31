Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citizens Financial Services has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $195.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.
About Citizens Financial Services
Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.
