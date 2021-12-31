Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Hold

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $187.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Landstar is benefiting from improved freight market conditions. With increase in truck load volumes and revenue per load on loads hauled via truck, the company raised its fourth-quarter 2021 guidance for earnings and revenues. The company’s efforts to reward its shareholders are encouraging. In a shareholder-friendly measure, in December, Landstar expanded its stock repurchase program, by dint of which it can now purchase 3,000,000 shares. However, escalating operating costs (increased 58.7% year over year to $4.2 billion in the first nine months of 2021), primarily due to increase in purchased transportation expenses, pose a threat to the company’s bottom line. Landstar’s declining current ratio is also concerning. Current ratio at the end of the third quarter of 2021 declined to 1.67, from 1.71 at the end of the second quarter.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

LSTR stock opened at $178.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.96. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $132.36 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 75.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Landstar System by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

