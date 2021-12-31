Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Sell

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

NDLS has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.93 million, a P/E ratio of 104.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.45. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. Noodles & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 15,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $208,091.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth $5,866,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 458,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 167,117 shares during the period. Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 463,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 127,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 108,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

