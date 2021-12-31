Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ORIX (NYSE:IX) to Sell

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Shares of IX opened at $101.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. ORIX has a one year low of $75.36 and a one year high of $104.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.97.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ORIX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

