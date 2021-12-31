Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) to Hold

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Shares of SQM opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.83. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 51.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 52.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.