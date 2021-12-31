Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) to Sell

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allmerica Financial Corp. is a non-insurance holding company. The Company offers financial products and services in two major areas: Risk Management and Asset Accumulation. Within these broad areas, the Company conducts business principally in three operating segments. These segments are Risk Management, Allmerica Financial Services, and Allmerica Asset Management. In addition to the three operating segments, the Company also has a Corporate segment, which consists primarily of cash, investments, Corporate debt and Capital Securities. “

Shares of THG opened at $131.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $111.09 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Portfolios increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

