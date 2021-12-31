Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Shares of APRE stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APRE. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 575.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 301,511 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 89.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 93,892 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 131.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 264.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

