Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

CLVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.71.

NYSE CLVT opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of -147.44, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. Clarivate’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374. Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $760,346,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth about $547,157,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $476,734,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

