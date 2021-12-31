Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $660.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.65 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, Director James B. Carlson sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $430,218.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

