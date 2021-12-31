Zacks Investment Research Lowers Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Sell

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of EXPO opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.46. Exponent has a twelve month low of $82.13 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 0.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $73,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,953 shares of company stock worth $476,775. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent during the second quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Exponent by 96.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Exponent by 122.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth about $87,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

