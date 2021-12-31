Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

FBIZ has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $31.89.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

