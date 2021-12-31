Zacks Investment Research Lowers OneMain (NYSE:OMF) to Sell

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

OMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.85.

OMF opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04. OneMain has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OneMain will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,205,000 after buying an additional 1,744,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,865,000 after buying an additional 675,979 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in OneMain by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,897 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in OneMain by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,695,000 after acquiring an additional 619,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in OneMain by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,118,000 after acquiring an additional 769,943 shares during the last quarter.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

