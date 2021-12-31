Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) to “Buy”

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $6.65.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

