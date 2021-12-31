Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) to “Hold”

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $102.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Plexus’ third-quarter fiscal 2021 results suffered from challenging conditions in Malaysia to government-mandated workforce reductions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Supply chain constraints also hurt top-line growth in the reported quarter. However, Plexus won 38 manufacturing contracts during the quarter, worth $251 million in annualized revenues, which is a positive. Trailing four-quarter manufacturing wins totaled more than $1.03 billion in annualized revenues. Global expansion, new program wins and expanding manufacturing opportunities hold promise. The company’s growing footprint in healthcare is a key catalyst. However, volatile end-markets and supply chain constraints remain a headwind for Plexus’ top-line growth, at least in the near term. Shares of Plexus have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.96.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $95.84 on Wednesday. Plexus has a 12-month low of $72.46 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.54.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plexus will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $50,049.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,409 shares of company stock worth $1,522,704. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,308,000 after buying an additional 43,282 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 25.5% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,205,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,594,000 after buying an additional 448,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,067,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,452,000 after buying an additional 29,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,286,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 8.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 845,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after buying an additional 66,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

