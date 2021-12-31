Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.36. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab will post -6.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,168,450. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.