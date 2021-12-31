Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €71.50 ($81.25) and last traded at €70.80 ($80.45). 325,925 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €70.46 ($80.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €87.54.

Zalando Company Profile (ETR:ZAL)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.