Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.12

Shares of Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.12 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.65 ($0.10). Zambeef Products shares last traded at GBX 7.65 ($0.10), with a volume of 384,336 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.60.

About Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM)

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, West Africa, and internationally. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour. It is also involved in row cropping operations primarily maize, soya beans, and wheat with approximately 7,787 hectares of row crops under irrigation and 8,694 hectares of rain-fed/dry-land crops; and palm tree plantation activities.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Zambeef Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zambeef Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.