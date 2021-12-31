ZeuxCoin Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 30th. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $228,088.83 and $79.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00042354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007055 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

