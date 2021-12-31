Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $5.68

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $5.56. Zhihu shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 10,398 shares changing hands.

ZH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zhihu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. 12.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

