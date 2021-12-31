ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Up 4%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s share price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.13 and last traded at $57.13. 36,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,152,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.06.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 269.24% and a net margin of 38.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5,088.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 50,885 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth $5,343,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth $2,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

