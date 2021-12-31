ZrCoin Market Cap Reaches $471,331.01 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One ZrCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0945 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $471,331.01 and approximately $18.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 41.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00057346 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,727.96 or 0.07931318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,165.41 or 1.00345483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00073164 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00052943 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007767 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.