Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) vs. Graham (NYSE:GHM) Head to Head Review

Graham (NYSE:GHM) and Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Graham and Zurn Water Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham $97.49 million 1.33 $2.37 million ($0.21) -58.04 Zurn Water Solutions $2.07 billion 2.13 $48.50 million $1.80 20.13

Zurn Water Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Graham. Graham is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zurn Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Graham pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Zurn Water Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Graham pays out -209.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zurn Water Solutions pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Graham is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Graham and Zurn Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham -2.03% -2.00% -1.20% Zurn Water Solutions 10.48% 15.67% 6.87%

Risk & Volatility

Graham has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zurn Water Solutions has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Graham and Zurn Water Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zurn Water Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75

Graham presently has a consensus target price of $13.35, suggesting a potential upside of 9.52%. Zurn Water Solutions has a consensus target price of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.51%. Given Zurn Water Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zurn Water Solutions is more favorable than Graham.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Graham shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Zurn Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Graham shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Zurn Water Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zurn Water Solutions beats Graham on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems. The Process & Motion Control portfolio includes motion control products, shaft management products, aerospace components and related value-added services. Its Process & Motion Control brands include Rexnord, Rex, Euroflex, Falk, FlatTop, Link-Belt, Thomas and Tollok. The Water Management platform designs, procures and markets products that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control and conservation. The Water Management product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing and site works products. Its products are marketed and sold under various brand names, including Zurn, Wilkins and VAG.The company was founded by Christopher W. Levalley, F. W. Sivyer and W. A. Draves in 1891 and is headquartered in Milwaukee

