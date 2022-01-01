$0.33 EPS Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.35. Gentex reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $34.85 on Friday. Gentex has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the third quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the third quarter valued at $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Gentex in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 308.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

