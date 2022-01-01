$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Patterson Companies reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Patterson Companies by 12.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Patterson Companies by 26.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 125.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 30,830 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

