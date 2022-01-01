$0.70 EPS Expected for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.70. Cousins Properties posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 564,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 871,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,511,000 after acquiring an additional 21,596 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 20.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,765,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth about $14,669,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average is $38.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 151.22%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

