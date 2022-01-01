$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will post sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. IHS Markit posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

NYSE:INFO traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.75 and a beta of 1.01. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $83.26 and a twelve month high of $135.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHS Markit (INFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.