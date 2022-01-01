-$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.18). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 209.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.21) to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENTA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.56.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $942,920.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 40,570 shares of company stock worth $3,205,743 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $217,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,767. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.58. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.