$1.39 Million in Sales Expected for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) will announce $1.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.48 million and the lowest is $200,000.00. Celldex Therapeutics posted sales of $3.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $7.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.00 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Celldex Therapeutics.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 891.70%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLDX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $292,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $413,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,359 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLDX traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $38.64. 838,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,811. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 2.75.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.