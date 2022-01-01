$10.98 Million in Sales Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will post $10.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.90 million to $12.83 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted sales of $20.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $98.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.21 million to $100.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $106.04 million, with estimates ranging from $50.83 million to $156.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $16.21 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $707.47 million, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,437 shares of company stock worth $2,670,619. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

