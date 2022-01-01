11,314 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Acquired by Bbva USA

Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 16.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 51.2% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 51.4% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $30.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.12. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

