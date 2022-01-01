1,285 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $104.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

