$132.04 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to announce sales of $132.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.08 million. Texas Pacific Land reported sales of $74.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year sales of $435.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $421.86 million to $450.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $622.37 million, with estimates ranging from $603.73 million to $641.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.97 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 90.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,199,000 after acquiring an additional 145,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,071,000 after acquiring an additional 71,076 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,533,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 39.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,473,000 after buying an additional 23,988 shares during the period. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPL stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,248.87. The stock had a trading volume of 17,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,327. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,270.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,347.99. Texas Pacific Land has a 12 month low of $710.50 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 2.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

