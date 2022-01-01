$144.28 Million in Sales Expected for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) will report sales of $144.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.60 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year sales of $539.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $537.80 million to $542.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $701.53 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $716.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ironSource.
ironSource (NYSE:IS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ironSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in ironSource by 175.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ironSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,725. ironSource has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41.
About ironSource
ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.
