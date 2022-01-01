191,940 Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 191,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,555,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM opened at $463.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $431.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.90. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $470.02. The company has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.85.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

