1ST Source Bank Acquires 1,972 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 277,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.36. 83,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,501,874. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $226.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

