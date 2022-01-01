1ST Source Bank Acquires 76 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 22.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $915.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $927.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $901.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.71.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

