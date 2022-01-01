1ST Source Bank Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

1ST Source Bank increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 135.1% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Citigroup upped their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.39.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $665.41 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $585.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $274.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.