1ST Source Bank Has $448,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $242,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $122.38 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.65 and a 12-month high of $123.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.