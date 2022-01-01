1ST Source Bank Has $570,000 Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $391.45 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $434.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.74.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

