1ST Source Bank Has $710,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 6.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $55,000. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Intuit by 4.7% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 26.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU opened at $643.22 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.69 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $641.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,958 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.24.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.