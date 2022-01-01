1ST Source Bank Lowers Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

1ST Source Bank lowered its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,720 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.04.

Shares of CI opened at $229.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

