1ST Source Bank Sells 102,522 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 102,522 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 416.8% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $140,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $203,000.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $94.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 1-year low of $83.20 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.62 and its 200 day moving average is $102.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.